Ministry Urges Responsible Eid Celebrations At Qatar Sealine Beach, Inland Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As Eid Al Fitr holiday begins tomorrow, April 10, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) calls for responsible celebrations at top destinations across the country, such as the Sealine Beach and Khor Al Udaid, popularly known as the Inland Sea.

The MoECC encourages the public to visit these scenic places while also reminding them to follow environmental guidelines for the protection of marine life and biodiversity.

During the festive period, many locals and expatriates flock to Sealine Beach and Inland Sea to unwind and enjoy various activities. Both locations offer picturesque views at sunrise and sunset, making them a hit among photography enthusiasts. These two areas are popular with both citizens and residents who enjoy a range of sea and desert activities, including camping, fishing, swimming, dune bashing, quad biking, camel rides, and more.

Camels are ready to welcome guests at Sealine. Pic by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

However, amidst the celebration, it's essential to prioritize environmental responsibility to preserve these natural treasures. On its social media handles, the Ministry stated:

"Experience the wonder of Khor Al Udaid and Sealine Beach responsibly! Follow environmental guidelines and keep these stunning locations clean. Together, we can protect the marine life and the incredible biodiversity of this unique area. By doing your part, you're helping to preserve this beautiful place for all."

To keep beaches and islands clean, the Ministry of Municipality deploys cleaning personnel. Visitors are then encouraged to help maintain public hygiene, use designated bins for waste disposal, and follow specific instructions like avoiding bonfires directly on sand.

Menez family enjoyed riding quad bikes at Sealine/Inland Sea recently. Photo credit: Conrad Menez

Why should we help protect Khor Al Udaid?

Khor Al Udaid holds significant value as a natural reserve, recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). According to the UN agency, Khor Al Udaid is "a remarkable landscape formed by a globally unique combination of geological and geomorphological features".

Those who have visited Khor Al Udaid have seen this natural wonder as a rare meeting point of sand dunes and the sea, where turquoise waters surge into the desert, forming the Inland Sea.

According to the Visit Qatar website, this cycle allows the sea to bring in a variety of fish, crustaceans, and turtles. Meanwhile, birdwatchers might spot cormorants, terns, gulls, ospreys, flamingos, and migrating ducks. Arabian Oryx and gazelles can also be seen.

The sea recedes in the evening and the beach becomes deserted again, while dunes magically change colour under golden sunsets, it added.

There are 12 protected natural reserves in Qatar, and according to the Ministry, Khor Al Udaid and Sealine are among the most important natural reserves.

In this regard, the MoECC also announced that it plans to assign patrols to meadows and natural reserves during Eid holidays, anticipating a big number of visitors due to the pleasant weather.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Municipality said that it has readied more than 20 beaches to receive guests during the holidays. Represented by the General Cleanliness Department, the Ministry affirmed the deployment of 47 supervisors and 205 workers equipped with 80 cleaning vehicles and machines to maintain cleanliness at public places and picnic areas. Read more about it here .

During Eid celebrations, enjoying Qatar's natural wonders responsibly ensures their preservation for future enjoyment. By adhering to guidelines and respecting the environment, visitors contribute to the sustainability of these treasured destinations. Let's keep Qatar's beaches and islands clean by not leaving any trash behind.



