Largest Jordanian Food Aid Convoy Arrives In Gaza

Amman, April 9 (Petra)-- Jordan's largest humanitarian assistance convoy, consisting of 105 trucks, crossed the Karem Abu Salem crossing and arrived in the Gaza Strip in time for Eid Al-Fitr.
Secretary General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) Hussein Shibli said that Jordan's ongoing commitment to helping the Palestinian people through difficult times is demonstrated by the work being done here.
He emphasized that in order to make sure that help reaches Gaza's most vulnerable citizens, the JHCO is closely coordinating with its partners in the UN and other international organizations.
Shibli emphasized the significance of ongoing international cooperation and support for the Palestinian people.
He expressed gratitude to all of the partners who helped with this convoy, such as Tkiyet Um Ali, Al-Imdad Charitable Association, ANERA, the World Central Kitchen, and the World Food Program.
