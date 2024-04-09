Govt To Incorporate Logistics Training In Administrative Institutes To Enhance Infrastructure Efficiency

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vadodara, Apr 9 (KNN) In a strategic move to boost India's logistics capabilities and infrastructure efficiency, the central government is the integrate logistics and infrastructure development courses into the training curricula of Central Training Institutes (CTIs) and State Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs).

Addressing a pivotal workshop in Vadodara on Monday, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), underscored the pivotal role of capacity building and skill development in establishing cost-effective logistics and infrastructure systems.

Singh emphasised that equipping government officials with specialised knowledge in these domains is crucial for tackling the complexities of infrastructure development, enhancing logistical efficiencies, and driving India's economic growth agenda.

The workshop, organised by the DPIIT in collaboration with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara, Gujarat, served as a platform to integrate the principles of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) and the National Logistics Policy (NLP) into the educational curriculum and training programs of CTIs and State ATIs.

Recognising the critical role of government officials at all levels in the successful implementation of the PMGS-NMP and NLP, the workshop aimed to foster brainstorming on pedagogical strategies, curriculum development, and the integration of real-world logistics and infrastructure challenges into administrative training discourse.

The National Logistics Policy (NLP) identifies Logistics Human Resource Development and Capacity Building as a crucial action item, underscoring the government's commitment to developing a skilled workforce capable of driving the nation's logistics and infrastructure sectors to new heights.

To propagate the essential principles of the PM GatiShakti initiative, various measures have been undertaken, including the onboarding of CTIs and ATIs to institutionalise and regularise training and capacity building programs for government officials on PMGS-NMP principles.

(KNN Bureau)