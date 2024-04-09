Wake Forest Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting At Capital Powersports

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WAKE FOREST, N.C., April 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Capital Powersports, located in Wake Forest, is now carrying CFMOTO, which produces an established range of all-terrain vehicles and on-road motorcycles. This upcoming April 17, 2024, from 12-1:00 p.m. the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the new brand being carried here in North Carolina.







Image caption: Capital Powersports Wake Forest.

Capital Powersports is the largest authorized full-service Powersports dealer in the Raleigh-Durham region and part of the larger known Capital Automotive Group. Capital Powersports offers the largest inventory of Motorcycles, Scooters, Side by Sides, ATVs, Electric Bicycles, and Jet Skis in one location, with an amazing staff to help you find exactly what you need.

The franchised brands that are now carried consist of Honda, Yamaha, Yamaha Power-Assist Bicycles, Kawasaki, Kawasaki JetSki, Suzuki, and now CFMOTO Powersports products. This year they also have plans to expand and bring in the off-road powerhouse Polaris brand of off-road vehicles at their dealership.

To welcome in a recent new brand, CFMOTO, the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at Capital Powersports this upcoming April 17th from 12-1:00 in the afternoon. This is to announce the brand to the Raleigh-Durham region and allow guests to demo/ride new CFMOTO on and off-road vehicles. Catering will be provided with free food and drink(s) available and photo opportunities of the premium motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles available around the dealership. Pete Reese, the CFMOTO Regional Manager, will also be in attendance to talk all things CFMOTO during the event for anyone interested in learning more about the brand. There will also be free T-shirts for the first 25 attendees, so make sure you can stop by!

Capital Powersorts can't wait to usher in the new brand, CFMOTO and they hope you can't either! Please join us in welcoming CFMOTO to the Capital Powersports family and participate in the free events held by the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce and Capital Powersports. We hope to see you there!

