Explainer: Latest Developments On Ukraine Peace Summit In Switzerland

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reportedExternal link on Tuesday, citing several reliable sources, that Biden would travel to Switzerland for the peace conference.

Other media reports have suggested that a Swiss-hosted summit could take place in mid-June with 80 to 100 nations in attendance, but probably not Russia.

When might the summit take place?

After agreeing in January to host a peace summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, officials look poised to make an official announcement regarding the organisation of the conference.

On April 6, Zelensky let a small cat out of the bag when he declared that he hoped that he and Swiss President Viola Amherd would set a date within days for the peace summit in Switzerland and then send out invitations. Bloomberg News reported that the conference may take place on June 16-17. Swiss officials remain tight-lipped.

The timing looks good. A meeting of G7 countries will take place in Rome from June 13-15, attended by key political figures.

Where might it be held?

Sources have told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that the luxury five-star Bürgenstock hotel above Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland is the main choice. Participants could get there by boat from Lucerne and funicular railway. Again, Swiss officials refuse to confirm or deny this information.

Tages-Anzeiger said Geneva was also discussed as a possible venue in the initial planning phase. World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab reportedly offered the Swiss government the use of WEF premises in the city.

Swiss President Viola Amherd, left, and Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, right, held bilateral talks, on January 15, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland, ahead of the announcement that Switzerland would host a Ukraine peace summit. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

What countries may attend?

Since agreeing to host the summit, Switzerland has been lobbyingExternal link other states to encourage the broadest possible coalition to participate.

Zelensky said:“We expect to have 80 to 100 countries... this is the number of countries, I believe, that will be able to at least try to force Russia to a fair peace.”

He admitted that they did not yet have a specific list of countries.“We will agree how it will happen in coming days,” he said.

The logistics are hugely complex, the Ukrainian president said:“Nevertheless, get all of them together, find the format, the way we go forward, and agree on it.”

+ Countries urged to join Ukraine peace plan

Zelensky has previously outlined a ten-point peace plan that envisages the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, withdrawal of all Russian troops, protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety, and the release of all prisoners of war.

Bloomberg said it is mainly states from the so-called“Global South” that have signalled interest in participating. The big question mark is whether China will attend, the agency reports.

The Swiss government made it clear early on that they considered the participation of the so-called BRICS states – Brazil, India, China and South Africa – to be crucial. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis travelled to China and India in February to promote the conference. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin also discussed the plans during a visit to Qatar. The Bürgenstock Resort belongs to a hotel group that is owned by the Qatari state.

A Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson told Bloomberg:“In addition to the perspectives of Ukraine, Russia and Europe, it is also important to listen to the Global South, which will play a key role in the eventual inclusion of Russia in the process. That is why we are in close contact with China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.”

What about Russian participation?

Russia is unlikely to participate in the first round of discussions, Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd said in February.

Russia had signalled early on that it was not interested. Moscow says it is“pointless” and doomed to fail if it doesn't take Russia's interests into account. It says the proposed meeting in Switzerland is also a ruse being used by the West to try to rally international support for Ukraine among the Global South.

Moscow has roundly rejected Zelensky's peace formula. It says it is willing to enter talks about Ukraine but that these must respect Russia's security interests and reflect what it calls the“new realities” on the ground, where its forces control just under a fifth of the country and Moscow has claimed four Ukrainian regions as its own.

+ How the war in Ukraine has changed Switzerland

Any future participation by Russia is unclear. Last month Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had met officials and diplomats from Switzerland who had assured him that the peace summit would include Russian participation and be conducted on realistic terms.

He said Swiss officials had told him“we understand that nothing can be solved without you, that's unfair.” And once the plan was turned into a“collective product”, Russia would be invited.

But on Tuesday the RIA news agency, citing the Russian embassy in

Switzerland, reported that Switzerland had not invited Russia to the summit on Ukraine it plans to host, and Moscow would not participate.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on April 9, 2024. Wang was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that China wanted Russia and Ukraine to sit down at an internationalconference to discuss a way to cease the war in Ukraine. KEYSTONE/Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

What about China's crucial role?

The big question mark is whether China will attend the Swiss conference, Bloomberg reports.

Wang Shihting, China's ambassador to Switzerland, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper in March that Beijing was“examining the possibility of taking part”.

Over a year ago, Beijing put forward its own 12-point paper that set out general principles for ending the war but did not get into specifics. It received a lukewarm reception at the time in both Russia and Ukraine, while the United States said China was presenting itself as a peacemaker but reflecting Russia's“false narrative” and failing to condemn its invasion.

Lavrov has said that China's peace plan is the most reasonable so far for resolving the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Russian foreign minister met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in a sign of mutual support and shared opposition to Western democracies amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The two sides discussed the war in Ukraine and agreed that international meetings on Ukraine ignoring Moscow's interests“are futile”, Lavrov told a press conference, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

His Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, repeated China's calls for a ceasefire and“an end to the war soon”.

“China supports the convening at an appropriate time of an international meeting that is recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, in which all parties can participate equally and discuss all peace solutions fairly,” he told reporters.

