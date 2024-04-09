Vice Presidential Candidates Speak Out

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's Vice Presidential candidates get to speak out.

Present at the event were:

Camilo Alleyne

(PRD-Molirena),

Athenas Athanasiadis

(free nomination),

José Isabel Blandón

(Cambio Democrático-Panameñista Party),

Michael Chen

(Otro Camino Movement),

Richard Morales

(free nomination),

Rosario Turner

(Popular Party) and

Aida Michelle Ureña de Maduro

(free nomination-PAIS).





Richard Morales

said that both he and presidential candidate Maribel Gordón have fought“historically” alongside communities and young people, last year, so that Panama is a country free of open pit metal mining.“We are going to ensure that this new national unity that emerged in 2023 becomes a reality,” he indicated. Morales also warned that they know that his adversaries“are going to negotiate” with the mine. However, he made it clear that, if that happens,“we are going to take this fight to the streets.”“We are not going to allow them to betray the people,” he added.





Rosario Turner

stated that since August of last year a document was presented, together with Martín Torrijos, which indicates that both are against maintaining metal mining in the country.“We have maintained that position throughout this time and we are going to maintain it because the Panamanian people spoke,” she asserted.





"Let's be clear, in the government of Rómulo and Blandón the mine in Donoso [province of Colón] is going to be closed." This was expressed by the candidate for the countries vice presidency for the Democratic Change and Panameñista parties,

José Isabel Blandón. “The people spoke, the Court ruled and there is a moratorium law, therefore we are going to maintain that moratorium law on new mining concessions.

We recognize that the voice of the people is the voice of God and we rulers have the responsibility to abide by that mandate.”





Athenas Athanasiadis

said that both she and Zulay Rodríguez, freely nominated presidential standard bearer, fought against mining in the country. There is a ruling so this is something we must respect, she stressed. The former representative also pointed out that foreign investment should occur, as long as Panama is the largest beneficiary.





“With us the mine goes away,” said

Michael Chen , Ricardo Lombana's running mate. He pointed out that both of them went out to protest because they were against the mine and mining. In fact, he announced that“we are going to do what is necessary to elevate the prohibition of open pit metal mining to constitutional status.”





The Court“failed” and the mining moratorium is maintained based on the Supreme Court, said, for his part,

Camilo Alleyne

, candidate for the vice presidency of the Republic for the ruling party.“However, there is no demagogic response but a statesmanlike response. We have 12 trillion dollars in that mine... there it is, and it represents more than the country's gross domestic product in multiple periods,” he said. Alleyne asked“not to be deceiving” the population by seeking a vote or a political position and in that sense he recalled that there is the will of the people that can be given through a referendum. The country is above everything, politics, political parties, personal ambitions, he mentioned.





Aida Michelle Ureña de Maduro

stated that both she and Melitón Arrocha, presidential candidate for free nomination and PAIS, said that“without a doubt” the mining moratorium would be maintained. But above all we believe in the development of the country since“we are pro-Panama”, which means that we seek the best benefits for the isthmus. That means, she added, that decisions must also be made in the same way, that is,“constitutional.”“Let's carry out a plebiscite and let it be the voice of the people that is heard, but of the entire population,” she said.