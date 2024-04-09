The Panama Investment Club Starts Now

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Investments Panama is a new feature here on Newsroom Panama.

We have a retired Financial Advisor from the States who will assist us with forming an Investment Club.

Other experienced financial individuals will be joining us.

It will be a separate entity from the regular day to day news. We will most likely form other clubs depending on your interests, the reader.

We want to hear about your best investments in Panama, and ones to avoid.

We are only looking for tried and true 'blue chip' type investments that have been around a long time and are doing well.

We will have all investments looked into by certified accounting people to make sure it is going to be successful for you.





If you have an interest in investments, big or small, leave me a note by email ... and I will make a list and the club will begin.

As to what we will invest in, that will be something that we will all decide as a group or as individuals.

As an example, we know of a Panama Finance Company in business for 9 successful years and offering a special of 9% yearly interest, for investments of $10,000 or more, paid monthly to your Panama bank account.

We also know of a lawyer who can open an International Panama bank account for you if you are not a resident of Panama.

Email me and let's get this party started.

Telly