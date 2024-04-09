Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Inks Distribution Agreement With Wilco Distributors For Evolve(TM) Soft Bait

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech, a company that offers fertility control products for rodent pests, launched Evolve(TM) Soft Bait in October 2023, and has so far inked multiple distribution agreements as part of its multi-prong go-to-market strategy for the product

The company recently announced it had signed a distribution agreement with Wilco Distributors Inc., a Glendale, Arizona-based distributor of pest management baits and tools to the rodent pest management market

In addition to Evolve, SenesTech also offers ContraPest(R), a highly palatable professional-grade contraceptive liquid formulation for both male and female rats Evolve and ContraPest are positioned as effective non-lethal alternatives to registered rodenticides that can pose a danger to other animals

Committed to the sustainable, humane treatment of animals, SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) offers a one-of-a-kind technology for managing rat pest populations through safe fertility control. The company's first product, ContraPest(R), is a highly palatable professional-grade contraceptive liquid formulation that targets the reproductive capabilities of both male and female rats to reduce their fertility. While ContraPest works, SenesTech observed that its liquid nature does not meet all customer/business preferences.

This led to the introduction in October 2023 of the non-liquid Evolve(TM) Soft Bait, which has similar efficacy to ContraPest but is in a solid form that is better accepted by the pest control industry, according to Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO ( ). In addition, Evolve has a long...

