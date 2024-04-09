               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Action Press Strengthens Night Production With New Location In Buenos Aires


4/9/2024

action press strengthens night production with new location in Buenos Aires
action press strengthens night production with new location in Buenos Aires

Frankfurt/Hamburg, April 9, 2024 - action press AG picture agency group is strengthening its night production with the opening of its third international location in Buenos Aires. The new editorial team in the Argentinian capital started work at the beginning of April. Two editors mainly manage the production of entertainment content in video format during the nighttime hours in Europe. The aim is to strengthen the offer for the early morning hours, which are of great importance for TV stations and digital media.

The editorial office in Buenos Aires is being opened in collaboration with the Grosby Group (Los Angeles) American agency, which is providing action press with both the office and specialized editorial staff.

In addition to Buenos Aires, action press has international offices in Stockholm, where its subsidiary Stella Pictures AB is based, and Auckland, where the agency has been coordinating the official photo production for the New Zealand Rugby Union since July last year. A total of 18 photo editors and photographers are working on behalf of action press in New Zealand and Australia.

During the working hours of the new office in Buenos Aires, numerous events from the world of entertainment and show business take place, mainly in the USA.

With the opening of the new editorial office in Argentina, action press is taking advantage of the time difference and can process content about events that take place during the night in Europe during regular working hours.

Photo: Sven Simon/ddp

