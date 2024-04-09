Creative Graphics Solutions Debut On NSE SME Platform With 106% Premium

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 9 (KNN) Creative Graphics Solutions, a specialised flexographic printing plates manufacturer, made a strong debut on the NSE SME platform today.

The company's shares listed at Rs 175, a whopping 106 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 85.

The robust listing gain exceeded expectations, as the stock was trading at a premium of only 77.65 per cent in the grey market before the official listing.

Creative Graphics Solutions' Rs 54.40 crore initial public offering (IPO) received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 201.86 times.

Established in 2014, Creative Graphics Solutions specialises in the production of various types of flexographic printing plates, including digital flexo plates, conventional flexo printing plates, letterpress plates, metal back plates, and coating plates. The company was formerly known as Tanushii Industries Private Limited.

The IPO was priced in the band of Rs 80-85 per share. Creative Graphics Solutions plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, capital expenditure, and pursuing inorganic growth through potential acquisitions.

(KNN Bureau)