Fortune Tellers In Karnataka Predict Prime Minister Modi's Third Term

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) Fortune tellers in Karnataka with a large following of people in Bagalkot and Dharwad districts, who predict the future on the auspicious day of Ugadi festival on Tuesday, have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power for the third consecutive time.

Mallikarjuna Gobi, who hails from Ilala heritage, predicting the future for hundreds of years at the Marwadi Bageecha area in Guledgudda town of Bagalkot district, has predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory for the third time in the Lok Sabha elections.

He also predicted rains and crops ahead of the year and Tur Dal and pearl millet crops in the region will be inflicted by insects. Thousands of farmers and traditional dressmakers will make changes in their lives as per the predictions here.

Meanwhile, the famous puppet prediction in Hanumanakoppa village near Betageri town in Dharwad district had said that there are no changes in the state as well as central politics indicating that Prime Minister Modi will return to power at the Centre for a third term.

The traditional puppet prediction has been followed by a large section of people in the region since 1936.

The puppet prediction had foretold that BJP would lose power in Karnataka and in future the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would come to power in the state.

The puppets would be installed on the full moon day before the Ugadi festival; the puppets would be installed in the four directions on the banks of the local stream. The next day, the predictors will analyse the puppets in specific directions and foretell about the power and rains, crops, among other things.

If the puppets are damaged, it is analysed that the power will change. This time the puppets are safe and no part has sustained damages. In this background, it is predicted that the power will not be disturbed at the Centre and state level.