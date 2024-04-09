Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Closes On Acquisition Of The Meridianbet Group

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, has completed the acquisition of the MeridianBet Group along with its related companies; the acquisition expands Golden Matrix's global footprint and is projected to significantly increase revenues. According to the announcement, GMGI's board of directors approved the cash, debt and stock transaction in March. The acquisition will bring together dynamic business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) casino, sports betting and tournament platforms to create a global company with operations in 17 countries on four continents. The common stock of the combined company will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market using the ticker symbol GMGI.“This is a momentous occasion, and one that we believe will result in a fundamental, as well as a transformational, change for our rapidly growing company,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman in the press release.“The consolidated businesses are expected to deliver significant increases in both revenues and profitability, and we believe we are now well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory and deliver incremental value to all our stakeholders.”

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients. RKings, GMGI's B2C division, operates a high-volume ecommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The MeridianBet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omnichannel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. Golden Matrix's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law. For more information about the company, visit .

IBN