Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Welcomes Nelk Boys As Brand Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) today announced that the Nelk Boys have partnered with Safety Shot to bring the recovery and wellness drink to fans and followers. The Nelk Boys are an entertainment and retail company with YouTube channels under brands including NELK and FULL SEND that feature prank videos and high profile guests like Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Mike Tyson. The Nelk Boys have trademarked and popularized the term“FULL SEND,” which they brand to mean“any activity you do, give it your absolute best.”“The Nelk Boys, their FULL SEND podcast, and their branded products are a cultural and entertainment sensation. We're so pleased they're on board with Safety Shot and look forward to lots of joint product promotions and activities,” said Safety Shot's CRO Josh Wagner.

To view the full press release, visit

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot has developed a first-of-its-kind beverage that makes you feel better faster from the effects of alcohol by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Safety Shot leverages significantly proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at and . In addition, the company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in 2024.

