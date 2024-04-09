Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Welcomes Nelk Boys As Brand Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) today announced that the Nelk Boys have partnered with Safety Shot to bring the recovery and wellness drink to fans and followers. The Nelk Boys are an entertainment and retail company with YouTube channels under brands including NELK and FULL SEND that feature prank videos and high profile guests like Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Mike Tyson. The Nelk Boys have trademarked and popularized the term“FULL SEND,” which they brand to mean“any activity you do, give it your absolute best.”“The Nelk Boys, their FULL SEND podcast, and their branded products are a cultural and entertainment sensation. We're so pleased they're on board with Safety Shot and look forward to lots of joint product promotions and activities,” said Safety Shot's CRO Josh Wagner.
To view the full press release, visit
About Safety Shot Inc.
Safety Shot has developed a first-of-its-kind beverage that makes you feel better faster from the effects of alcohol by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Safety Shot leverages significantly proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at and . In addition, the company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in 2024.
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09042024000224011066ID1108076638
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.