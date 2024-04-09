Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Partners To Expand Global Presence In Caribbean Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products, today announced its entry into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with a Caribbean partner to expand its global presence in Jamaica, Trinidad, Bahamas, and Barbados. The LOI outlines the proposed terms of a relationship between the two parties, under which SGTM will grant its exclusive right to manufacture, distribute and sell its flagship products, HUMISOIL(R), XLR8(R)Bio and other mutually agreed-upon products in designated territories. Upon closing on a definitive agreement, the company's subsidiary SGTM-VRM LLC and the Caribbean partner will work to establish manufacturing facilities, implement marketing and distribution strategies, and ensure the successful launch of the products in the market.“The signing of this LOI reflects SGTM's commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering sustainable solutions to the Caribbean market,” said Tony Raynor, CEO/president of SGTM.“The Caribbean partner's expertise and local presence in the designated territories will play a significant role in driving the success of this agreement.”
About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.
The Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information, visit the company's website at .
