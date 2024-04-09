Ex-Pakistan PM Gillani Elected As Senate Chairman

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, a senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader, was elected unopposed as the Senate chairman on Tuesday.
Syedal Khan Nasir of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N was also elected unopposed as deputy chairman of the upper house.
In today's session, disrupted and boycotted by supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan, protests from 41 newly-elected senators took oath as members.
The upper house effectively stopped its proceedings a month back with the retirement of 50 percent of its members.
A week back, elections on vacant Senate seats were held in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh. However, in PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 Senate seats are yet to be filled.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped Gillani and Nasir would contribute to the“supremacy of the Constitution and the country's development”.
