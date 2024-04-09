Amir Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Greetings

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani exchanged cables of greetings with his brothers Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses leaders of the brotherly Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr. HH the Amir also received cables of greetings on the occasion from a number of leaders of friendly countries. (QNA)

