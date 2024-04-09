Prime Minister Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Greetings

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani exchanged cables of greetings with his brothers Their Excellencies prime ministers of the brotherly Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. (QNA)

