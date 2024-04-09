Qatar Stresses Its Support For Palestine's Request To Obtain UN Full Membership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar stressed its support for the request of the State of Palestine to obtain full membership as a sovereign state in the United Nations, urging all member states to support this legitimate and deserved request.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani before the United Nations General Assembly regarding item (63): (using the veto against the American draft resolution on Gaza in the Security Council) at the UN office in New York.

Her Excellency pointed out that holding this session highlights once again the inability of the Security Council to carry out its responsibilities and role within the framework of maintaining international peace and security, especially in light of the worst humanitarian disaster the world has witnessed in the twenty-first century, which was caused by the ongoing war waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip six months ago.

She noted that the number of victims reached more than 33,000, and tens of thousands of wounded and missing under the rubble, the majority of whom were women and children, in addition to the forced displacement of around two million civilians.

Her Excellency indicated that the State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike that targeted the relief convoy of the World Central Kitchen organization in the central Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of seven relief workers.

Her Excellency said that this horrific incident once again proves the systematic targeting practices against humanitarian and relief workers in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the State of Qatar completely rejects the use of food as a weapon against civilians and calls for the need for humanitarian aid to reach all areas of the Strip without obstacles under international humanitarian law.

Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar renews its condemnation in the strongest terms of the ongoing Israeli threats related to launching a military operation on the city of Rafah, categorically rejects any military operation on the city, and calls on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities within the framework of the immediate cessation of Israeli aggression.

It also condemns in the strongest terms the procedures and practices of forced displacement against the civilian population by the occupying power, warning of its humanitarian and security repercussions on the region.

In the same context, Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar condemns the systematic Israeli targeting campaign against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which plays a vital and irreplaceable role in providing aid to the Palestinian people.

In this regard, Her Excellency praised the donor countries that announced the resumption of payment of their financial contributions to UNRWA and urged the donor countries that suspended their funding to review their decisions to bridge the current funding gap.

Her Excellency renewed the State of Qatar's welcome of Security Council Resolution No. 2728, adopted in March, voicing the State of Qatar's thanks to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the rest of the elected members of the Council for their efforts in submitting the draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ramadan, leading to a permanent and sustained ceasefire fire in Gaza. She also renewed the State of Qatar's call on the Council to pressure the implementation of that decision.

Her Excellency stressed the need for the Israeli occupation to implement the orders of the International Court of Justice related to preventing the commission of genocide in Gaza, stressing that any serious efforts to respond to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip cannot be achieved without an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression through immediate, permanent, and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Her Excellency said that the State of Qatar confirms the continuation of its efforts related to facilitating the ongoing negotiating process to reach a framework agreement that guarantees a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, to release prisoners and hostages, ensure that more humanitarian and relief aid reaches the Gaza Strip, and protect civilians to spare the blood of our Palestinian brethren in the Strip, which paves the way for the launch of a serious political process that leads to a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian cause per the resolutions of international legitimacy.

Her Excellency reiterated the firm and historic stance of the State of Qatar in support of the steadfastness of the fraternal Palestinian people and their just cause following international legitimacy resolutions and within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (QNA)

MENAFN09042024000067011011ID1108076615