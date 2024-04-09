               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Last Firing Of Iftar Cannon


4/9/2024 2:08:24 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Iftar cannon at Doha's Souq Waqif fired Tuesday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Wednesday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
A good number of residents and tourists at Doha's Souq Waqif participated in the last day of Ramadan festivities, including the firing of the Iftar cannon and distribution of Iftar kits.

