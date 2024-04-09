Baker Tilly's Insights On How To Capitalize On The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund For Renewable Energy

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Authored by Joel M. Laubenstein , Tyler Inda, Serena Walters
What implications does the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) hold for the renewable energy landscape, and how can organizations strategically prepare for it?
The GGRF, with its substantial $27 billion allocation, presents an opportunity for stakeholders in the renewable energy sector, including states, investors, developers and tribal entities. By leveraging this fund, organizations can accelerate the deployment of energy generation and energy efficiency solutions. The GGRF will lead to the emergence of green banks and increased capital investment in renewable energy solutions, thereby creating a robust pipeline for real estate and energy projects. Our discussion will delve into the GGRF timeline and offer actionable guidance for developers, investors and energy leaders to position their projects effectively and stay ahead of federal compliance requirements. As interest in renewable energy grows, we will also explore strategies for identifying the right project partners and assembling a reliable project team.
Watch the recording
Tune in as Joel Laubenstein, Jeannine Jacokes, Rob Hazelton, and Serena Walters discuss key takeaways and important next steps for considerations. This webinar provides:
An overview of the GGRF Practical steps to enhance project readiness Available resources for training and capacity development An understanding of project compliance requirements
Next steps
Identify Qualified Projects that we are already engaged or potentially engaged in. Work with developers, non-profits or other entities to build Qualified Projects. Design an easy-to-use compliance collection to monitor and report on program performance. Find capital solutions that apply to your Qualified Projects.
Baker Tilly is here to help
Program administration and compliance CDFI technical assistance and advisory services Workforce development advisory Energy feasibility and technical assistance Project advisory Project management Inflation Reduction Act tax credit advisory Housing and real estate development advisory service
Connect with Baker Tilly to learn more
MENAFN09042024007202015466ID1108076611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.