The Home Depot Earns Top Spot As Most Culturally Inclusive Brand Of 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

Established by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) recently awarded The Home Depot as #1 on their list of Most Culturally Inclusive Brands of 2023.

The awards are based on extensive research in partnership with the Cultural Inclusion Accelerator (CIA), a market research firm that helps companies understand the value of DEI reflections in marketing campaigns. Their methodology identifies the cultural impact, effectiveness and relevancy of a brand's advertising materials, helping encourage inclusive promotional communications.

Scores for cultural relevancy were combined in an overall ranking of brands by segment: Asian, Black, Hispanic (English & Spanish), LGBTQ+, Persons with Disabilities, Multicultural & Inclusive and Overall Population. After collecting more than 280,000 consumer evaluations across these audiences, The Home Depot was identified as the most culturally inclusive brand.

Carlos Santiago, co-founder of AIMM shares,“AIMM and CIA are proud to unveil this distinguished list of brands that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to portraying diverse consumers authentically, and inspiring the industry to see, understand and celebrate the true identities of all consumers."

