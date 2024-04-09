My Quest Story Jessica Clow

(MENAFN- 3BL) I began working at Quest Diagnostics in December 2020. Having recently moved from Maryland to New York, I was looking to start a new career but wasn't sure what that was. Since I enjoyed driving, I decided to apply for a courier position with Quest Diagnostics. I was excited to receive the job offer and happy to find my coworkers were welcoming and friendly. Relocating to another state with my daughter and starting over wasn't easy. The desire to be successful in my new career brought with it a high level of stress and anxiety. Fortunately, I ended up with a supervisor who understood, and despite making some early mistakes, was able to help me remain calm.

I found that I loved driving more than I ever realized. This was a job that allowed me to be alone with my thoughts and really work through some issues. It gave me the opportunity to discover different areas of my new state and the chance to be outdoors.

When diagnosed with some personal medical issues, the support I received from my team was appreciated. I've had 2 surgeries in the last 3 years and was never made to feel pressured about having to take the time off to recover. Thankfully, I'm doing much better! (This is good because I am down 2 organs. Not sure I can afford to lose any more!)

I feel that Quest Diagnostics is a great place to work, and I'm always telling that to people who ask. Until now, I've never worked a job that I was excited to show up for every day. Throughout the years, I've worked in retail, warehouses, and medical positions, but I'm glad I made the decision to apply for a job at Quest Diagnostics. It is one of the best career choices I have ever made.