Karnataka 2Nd PUC Results 2024: See Information On Likely Date, Time And Check How To See Results Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to release the results of its second Pre-University Examination (Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024) next week, Hindustan Times Digital reported citing sources is, however, no official confirmation yet regarding the exact date and time of the release. Earlier reports speculated that the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 results would be out on April 3, but these turned out to be false Read | Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 expected soonThe KSEAB President told a local newspaper that a fake press release issued under the board's name had led to public confusion. He added that the date and time for the results will be determined once the assessment of the mark sheets is concluded of Result AnnouncementThe KSEAB plans to unveil the results through a press conference, along with the list of toppers from the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, as well as the overall pass percentage and other pertinent information year's toppers included Ananya KA in Commerce, SM Kaushik in Science, and Tabassum Sheikh in Arts for the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 released, students can access the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2024 on the website here. They will need their registration number and subject combination/stream to check their results Read | Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 11 results out – Here's how you can checkSteps to Check Results1. Visit nic, the Karnataka result portal.2. Open the PUC 2 exam result link on the homepage.3. Enter the KSEAB registration number and select the subject combination or stream (Science/Arts/Commerce) on the login page.4. Submit the details and view the 2nd PUC result on the following page.5. Download and print a copy for future reference, results of the Karnataka 1st PUC examination were declared on March 30. The exams, conducted by KSEAB, took place from February 12 to February 27, 2024.

