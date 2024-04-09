Delhi HC Seeks Sports Ministry Reply On Wrestling Federation Of India's Suspension Plea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court on April 9 issued notice to the Union Sports Ministry on a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging its suspension, seeking the central government's response in four weeks. The matter will now be heard on May 28.

On December 24, 2023, the central government had suspended the wrestling federation, three days after the Federation conducted its election, and sexual harassment accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh emerged as the winner election result saw ace grappler Sakshee Malikkh 'quit' In protest. Medalists Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat returned their national awards on the Kartavya Path after they were not allowed to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence Sports Minister termed it as“complete disregard of rules and regulations” and“hasty decisions taken by the WFI”. It then directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish ad hoc body to oversee and manage the WFI's operations Advocate Dayan Krishnan stated that the sports ministry suspended that WFI without notice. Following this, the WFI challenged its suspension, saying the ministry violated the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution.

The WFI argued that it neither accepts the suspension nor does it recognise the ad hoc panel that has been constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to manage the day-to-day affairs of the sport, the ad hoc committee for wrestling was later dissolved by IOA saying \"there is no further need\" of the panel following the withdrawal of the suspension on the WFI by the United World Wrestling (UWW), which has now got complete administrative control of wrestling in the country.\"The decision to dissolve the Adhoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Adhoc Committee appointed by the IOA as per the directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi,\" the IOA had said.

MENAFN09042024007365015876ID1108076585