Supreme Court Allows Abbas Ansari To Attend April 10 Ceremony In Memory Of Father Mukhtar Ansari

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari to participate in the 'Fatiha' ceremony in memory of his father Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest in jail recently. The ceremony is scheduled for April 10.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on March 28 apex court bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan said it saw no reason to deny Abbas permission to attend the event.

Following apprehensions voiced by the Uttar Pradesh government on maintenance of law and order, the top court directed that Abbas be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur in police custody with adequate security, and be brought back to jail by April 13.

The Supreme Court also allowed Abbas to meet his family members on April 11 and 12 asked the police chief of Uttar Pradesh to ensure everything went off peacefully, Abbas is under judicial custody over an arms license case.

In November last year, he was denied bail by the Allahabad High Court, because of the huge quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered from his New Delhi home. The court had also denied bail due to risk of influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence had initially moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to attend the last rites of his father on March 30 but his petition could not be listed in time and the funeral was over Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a blanket of security as a large crowd took part in the funeral procession 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

