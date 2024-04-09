Earthquake Today: 3.7 Magnitude Quake Strikes Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtawar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district was struck by a an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on Richter scale on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The earthquake occured at 4:44 pm at a depth of 10 km in Jammu and Kashmir today.\"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 16:44:04 IST, Lat: 33.31 & Long: 76.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,\" National Centre for Seismology posted on X. This is the second earthquake in the region in last two days. On April 7, Kishtwar was struck by an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale.(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
