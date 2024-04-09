Eid-Al-Fitr 2024 Moon Sighting: Crescent Moon Not Sighted In Lucknow, Eid Celebration On April 11 Check Prayer Timings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Eid
Fitr celebrations will commence on April 11 in most parts of India. The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow made an announcement to this effect on Tuesday evening after failing to sight the moon. Similar assertions were also made by leading clerics and organisations across the country. Officials however indicate that Eid will be celebrated a day earlier - on April 10 - across Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh ul-Fitr is celebrated every year on the first day of Shawwal - the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival also marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan. The day is of immense significance to Muslims and it is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month is marked in different parts of the world on different days as the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramadan fasting and celebrating Eid READ: Eid-al-Fitr 2024 moon sighting LIVE UpdatesMaulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali of Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee told ANI that the moon has not been sighted in Lucknow and they have no information about the moon from anywhere in the country. So it has been decided that Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11.
(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN09042024007365015876ID1108076566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.