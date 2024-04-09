Eid To Be Celebrated In J&K, Ladakh, And Kerala Tomorrow On April 10 Know Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As several Muslims in India missed spotting the Shawaal crescent moon on Tuesday, Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala confirmed moon sighting today. As a result, the Indian state and the Union Territory (UT) will celebrate Eid tomorrow April 10, whereas, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe one more day of Ramadan fasting. Moreover, Leh will also celebrate Eid on April 10. Except for these places, rest of the India will celebrate the festival on April 11 celebration in Jammu and KashmirThe moon sighting was sighted in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after which the Union Territory's grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam announced that the Eid 2024 celebration will be held on Wednesday.\"Eid

Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday) as the moon has been sighted,\" the J-K's Grand Mufti said was enough evidence received from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir about the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, he said on Tuesday celebration in LadakhIn addition to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh also confirmed the celebration of the festival tomorrow. The crescent moon was spotted in Leh today, ie April 9.

\"Crescent has been sighted in Kargil, Eid Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow on April 10, 2024, in Kargil, Ladakh,\" Jammiat Ulama Isna Ashria, Kargil-Ladakh, said in a statement 2024 celebration in KeralaClerics in Kerala confirmed a moon sighting on Tuesday. After which Eid celebration date for the state was announced by the clerics including Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

Eid Fitr 2024 celebrations across IndiaClerics from Hyderabad, Lucknow, Delhi, and several other cities confirmed that the moon was not sighted on April 9, hence Eid will be celebrated across India on April 11.

Former Imam of Shahi Jama Masjid Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that there is no news of the sighting of the moon of Shawwal.

\"Contacts were made in different parts of India - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Bihar, but the moon was not sighted anywhere,\" he said.\"Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11,\" Bukhari said. Eid Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The sighting of the crescent moon determines the exact date of Eid celebrations.

