UN Setting Guinness World Record For Rewarding Terrorism: Israeli Envoy Gilad Erdan (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has slammed the United Nations Security Council during a discussion on the war in Gaza. At the beginning of his remarks, Ambassador Erdan referred to the historical connection between the Palestinians and Hitler and presented a photo from the meeting of Mufti Haj Amin Al-Husseini with Hitler on the UN Stage.

“From well before the establishment of the UN – or the State of Israel – the Palestinians' goal has been clear: the annihilation of the Jews. Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, and one of the founding fathers of Palestinian nationalism worked hand-in-hand with Hitler to achieve this. And from then until today, the root of this conflict has not changed. It is not a political conflict or about partitioning land. It is solely about the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews.”

Ambassador Erdan referred to the Security Council's attempt to promote permanent member-state status in the UN for the Palestinians, "The UN, the organization founded to prevent Nazi ideology from spreading, has committed itself to reinforcing modern-day Nazi Jihadists. And today, breaking the Guinness World Record for rewarding terror, the UN now, in complete violation of its charter, is considering to force the establishment of a Palestinian terror state."

During a session on Monday, the UNSC deliberated on the matter following the veto of a resolution proposed by the United States, backed by Russia and China. As a result, the council has opted to refer the PA's application to the Committee of Admission of New Members.

The 15-member committee is anticipated to conduct discussions regarding the PA's membership status throughout the month of April.

"Under the standard procedure of the Council, any member has the right to propose a resolution for membership at any given time," explained Vanessa Frazier, Malta's Ambassador to the United Nations, during her presidency of the UNSC in April.

Presently, the Palestinian Authority (PA) holds the status of a non-member observer state at the United Nations. Despite its longstanding aspirations, the PA's application for full membership has never undergone a formal vote within the UNSC, a pivotal step required for approval. For the application to succeed, it necessitates a minimum of nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from the council's five permanent members.

Historically, the United States, possessing the authority to veto such resolutions, has expressed opposition to the PA's bid. Alongside other Western nations, the U.S. maintains the stance that recognition as a full member state should be granted solely following conclusive peace negotiations between Israel and the PA.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan strongly criticized the UNSC's consideration of the Palestinian request. He emphasized, "This would not be an ordinary state but rather a Palesti-Nazi entity, dedicated to terror and the destruction of Israel. If Hitler were alive today, he would commend the UN's actions."

Erdan's remarks underscore Israel's staunch opposition to the potential establishment of a Palestinian state.

"If this occurs, the UN will be forever remembered as an organization hijacked by dictators and human rights violators. It will be seen as a body that rewards Nazi-like individuals."

Erdan highlighted the potential threat to Israel's national security posed by the establishment of a Palestinian state. He emphasized that it would also constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter.

He outlined the essential prerequisites for UN membership, which encompass maintaining a permanent population, delineated territory, functional governance, and the capacity to engage in diplomatic relations with other sovereign states.

Additionally, he emphasized a crucial principle enshrined in Article 4 of the UN Charter, stating, "Membership in the United Nations is open to all peace-loving states." Stressing the significance of peace-loving nations, he pointed out that the Palestinians fail to meet these criteria due to their longstanding practices. He highlighted the Palestinian Authority's (PA) history of compensating terrorists for their violent acts, which is enshrined in Palestinian legislation. This system rewards individuals with increased payments based on the severity of their crimes, incentivizing attacks against Jews.

In contrast, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, described the situation as a "historic moment." He expressed hope that, after 12 years since elevating their status to an observer state, the Security Council would demonstrate leadership by endorsing the global consensus on the two-state solution. Mansour called for the admission of Palestine as a full member, emphasizing the significance of achieving this milestone.