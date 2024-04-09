Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Has Outdated Leaders, Says BJP Leader Anil Antony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: Pathanamthitta BJP Candidate Anil Antony reacted to Congress leader AK Antony's statement that Congress has outdated leaders and he has only sympathy for his father. Earlier addressing a press conference, AK Antony said that his son's party should lose in the Lok Sabha elections and his rival, the Congress candidate Anto Antony should win in the Pathanamthitta constituency. Later Anil Antony added that he himself will win in Pathanamthitta.

'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

Anil Antony said that AK Antony who speaks for Anto are supporting for the Gandhi family. He told Asianet News that he will in Pathanamthitta and Anto will lose heavily in the election. Anil later added that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third time and Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi will not even get an opposition seat.

Meanwhile, AK Antony stated "Anto Antony will win in Pathanamthitta even without campaigning. My position from the beginning has been family is different from politics. Don't make me talk too much about my children. I am not used to that language. Lok Sabha elections are going to be held. It is not an assembly election. It is an election to decide who will rule India for the next five years. It is a do-or-die battle. It is an election to reclaim India. It is an election to save India."

Slamming the ruling BJP government, he said that the party is trying to destroy the concept of India and therefore the saffron party's rule should end. It should end with RSS's backseat drive. It is an election to protect the constitutional values like the apple of the eye. If Modi comes to power again, the constitution and democracy will be overthrown, Antony said.