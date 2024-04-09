Vishu 2024: Know Why Vishukkani Is Important On This Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vishu 2024: The importance of Vishukani lies in its symbolism of auspiciousness, prosperity, and spiritual renewal.



This year, Vishu will be celebrated on April 14 (Sunday).

In Kerala, the start of the Zodiac New Year-when the sun enters into Sidereal Aries, Ashwini nakshatra-is celebrated as Vishu.



The Malayalam word kani literally means“that which is seen first”, so“Vishukkani” means“that which is seen first on Vishu”.



In Astrology, Vishnu is seen as the head of Kaala Purusha, the God of Time.

As Vishu marks the first day of Zodiac New Year, it is the best time to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.



Lord Krishna's idol, mirror, konnappoo (golden shower flowers), rice, fruits, vegetables, coconut, lamps, money, gold, betel leaves and nuts, etc.



Mothers sleeping beside Kani, wake up at Brahma Muhurta with their eyes closed & light the lamp and take the first darshan of the Lord for a prosperous year ahead.