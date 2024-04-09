Announcement From Eimskip

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today the Company received summons from Samskip where the Chairman of the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company and the CEO are being summoned for recognition of liability for compensation, without an amount, for alleged wrongful and negligent actions in connection with the settlement which Eimskip made with the Icelandic Competition Authority in year 2021.
