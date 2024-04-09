IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Seek To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Gujarat Titans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jaiswal's lack of form raises concerns as Rajasthan Royals aim to maintain their unbeaten streak against a struggling Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been a standout performer for the national team lately, will be eager to let his bat speak for him as Rajasthan Royals, unbeaten in the season so far with four consecutive victories, face Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

Despite RR's stellar start, Jaiswal has only managed to accumulate 39 runs in four outings. A return to form for him would be a welcome bonus, especially after his opening partner Jos Buttler found his rhythm with an unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sanju Samson has been leading from the front with 178 runs in four games, including two half-centuries. Riyan Parag's impressive batting performances, tallying 185 runs with two unbeaten half-centuries, have been a revelation for RR.

However, contributions are needed from the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel in the middle-order to bolster the team's batting.

In the bowling department, RR boasts a formidable lineup with pacers Trent Boult and Nandre Burger, along with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been exceptional with eight wickets so far.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have had a mixed campaign with two wins and three losses from five games. Led by Shubman Gill, they will aim to avoid a third consecutive defeat, but facing an in-form Rajasthan side will be a tough challenge.

Gill has been consistent with the bat, scoring 183 runs in five matches, while his opening partner B Sai Sudharsan has also contributed runs but is yet to reach the fifty-mark.

Veterans Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav have led the bowling attack for GT, but they will need support from the Afghan trio of Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad to counter RR's strong batting lineup.

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM.