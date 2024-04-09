Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP Continue Its Rule In Beed?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Beed is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Beed seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij, Parli.

The Election Commission has announced the voting date for the Beed Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 in March. Agriculture is the main occupation in the Beed region and is heavily dependent on monsoon rains. A large area of Beed is rocky and hilly. The seat has been held by the BJP since 2009.

Who are main contenders?

The BJP, the NCP are the main parties in the constituency.

BJP has fielded former Maharashtra minister and BJP's Beed Lok Sabha seat candidate Pankaja Munde.



2019 election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Pritam Gopinathrao Munde from BJP won the seat with a margin of 168,368 votes. He was polled 678,175 votes with a vote share of 50.00 % and defeated Bajrang Manohar Sonwane from NCP who got 509,807 votes (37.67 %).

2014 election results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Munde Gopinathrao Pandurang from BJP won the seat and was polled 635,995 votes with a vote share of 51.61%. NCP candidate Dhas Suresh Ramchandra got 499,541 votes (40.53 %) and was the runner-up. Munde Gopinathrao Pandurang defeated Dhas Suresh Ramchandra by a margin of 136,454 votes.