Badrinath, Kedarnath, And Gangotri Dham To Open Doors For Pilgrims In May; See Dates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The gates of three revered Himalayan shrines – Badrinath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, and Gangotri Dham – are all set to swing open, heralding the commencement of Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage. Shri Badrinath Dham, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayan peaks, is slated to open its doors on Sunday, May 12, at 6 am.

Meanwhile, the gates of Shri Kedarnath Dham, another significant shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, will open two days earlier, on May 10, at 7 am.

Devotees from all corners of the country are expected to visit these sacred sites to seek blessings and partake in religious rituals.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the gates of Shri Gangotri Dham, the revered source of the holy river Ganga, are set to open. Perched in the upper reaches amidst the snow-clad Himalayas, Gangotri Temple stands tall at 20 feet, adorned with intricate carvings on pristine white granite.

Gangotri, known for its heavy snowfall between December and March, is a sacred destination revered by millions of Hindus worldwide. It holds a significant place in the revered Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which encompasses the journey to the four holy sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

This annual pilgrimage, undertaken by thousands of devotees seeking spiritual solace and divine blessings, typically spans from April/May to October/November, contingent upon weather conditions. During the winter months, when the region is blanketed in snow, the portals of these Himalayan temples remain closed.

Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, expressed the committee's commitment to enhancing passenger facilities in the upcoming budget. The aim is to accommodate an even larger number of devotees, ensuring a smoother pilgrimage experience for all.