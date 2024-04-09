Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I Kept Away From Politics, But Many Politicians Have Pulled Me Into This Situation'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra, has announced his decision to venture into politics. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Vadra disclosed that he feels compelled to enter politics due to restrictions on his business endeavours and pressure from certain individuals.

Vadra's decision to enter politics coincides with speculation surrounding Priyanka Gandhi's potential candidacy in Amethi or Rae Bareli. He expressed his belief that navigating politics within the Gandhi family is more manageable than conducting business affairs. Vadra emphasized that he is considering contesting in Amethi, pending approval from the party.

Addressing the rumours propagated by the BJP concerning his businesses and family, Vadra views his political involvement as a means to confront such challenges both within parliamentary debates and public forums. He cited encouragement from constituents in Rae Bareli, Amethi, and other constituencies, where posters advocating for his candidacy have surfaced.

Despite his aspirations, Vadra stressed the importance of seeking blessings and approval from his family, particularly Priyanka Gandhi, whom he believes deserves prominent roles within the party, including the position of party president. He deferred to the party's decisions on other matters regarding his political engagement.