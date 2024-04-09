Islamic State Threat To Champions League: UEFA Insists QF Ties To Go Ahead As Scheduled, Security Beefed Up

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In what has spread massive panic among football fans, terror outfit Islamic State have reportedly issued a chilling warning to launch an attack at the four stadiums hosting the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The Al Azaim Foundation, a media outlet responsible for spreading messages from the Islamic State (Daesh, ISIS), on Monday posted a poster threatening to launch a terror attack at the Parc des Princes, the Santiago Bernabeu, the Metropolitan and the Emirates Stadium, with a message reading: 'Kill them all'.

Arsenal host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night and Manchester City head to Real Madrid on the same evening, with Borussia Dortmund playing at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona facing Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The threat was issued soon after the ISIS-affiliated media site Sarh al-Khilafah revealed their intention to launch an attack on spectators attending the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund game at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Following the threat, UEFA released a statement acknowledging the reported threats of potential terrorist actions leading up to the four fixtures.

“UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week's UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” a statement from UEFA read.

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place," the statement added.

The Spanish Government has implemented stringent security measures for the upcoming Champions League double-header scheduled for this week. Reports suggest that more than 3,000 security personnel have been mobilized for the fixtures in Spain, particularly for the matches between Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Atletico vs Borussia Dortmund. This deployment reportedly includes over 2,000 agents from the National Police and Civil Guard, who will be stationed in the Spanish capital within the next 24 hours to ensure safety and security.

Approximately 8,000 fans from Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are expected to travel to Spain for the fixtures, set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. With such a significant influx of spectators, the heightened security presence aims to maintain order and safeguard both attendees and the venues hosting the matches.

Head of The Ministry of the Interior, Fernando Grand-Marlaska, said on Tuesday morning, "In terms of preventing the terrorist threat, the State Security Forces and Bodies have activated all their early warning and protection systems, as well as all their response mechanisms ready and willing."

He further emphasized that all security protocols have been implemented to guarantee the safety of both players and fans within the stadiums.

Meanwhile,

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there would be "considerably reinforced" security measures in place when PSG play Barcelona in Paris on Wednesday.

"I will remind you that only 10 days ago, IS shared a picture of the Munich stadium and said action should be taken against sports venues that host football games - although all sports can be targeted.

Given how important the Champions League is for football, we are of course talking to our partners," he added.

The Islamic State launched its most recent attack at Moscow's Crocus City arena, a sizable performance arena, on March 22. A group of attackers wearing camouflage assaulted the building, killing 143 people and injuring 200 more.