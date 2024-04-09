'No Fire At Delhi's AIIMS Hospital': DFS Chief Confirms Receiving Call, But Turned Out To Be False Alarm

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday evening, Delhi's AIIMS Hospital found itself at the center of a brief but tense situation as reports emerged of a fire breaking out at the top floor of the Surgery Block. The incident prompted a rapid mobilization of resources, with seven fire tenders dispatched by the Delhi Fire Service to tackle the purported blaze. However, in a twist of events, it was revealed that the call triggering the response turned out to be a false alarm, as confirmed by DFS Chief Atul Garg.

The swift response from the fire department and police underscored the seriousness with which emergency calls are handled, particularly in critical institutions like AIIMS. While initial reports suggested a potential fire outbreak, further investigation revealed no evidence of any actual flames or smoke. Despite the absence of a fire, the deployment of resources highlights the proactive approach taken by authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals within the hospital premises.

"The fire department and police on late Tuesday evening rushed to AIIMS after receiving a call regarding a fire in the surgery block but the call turned out to be false. 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," DFS Chief Atul Garg said.

In situations like these, where the stakes are high and any potential threat must be swiftly addressed, false alarms can still serve as valuable learning experiences. Chief Atul Garg's confirmation of the false alarm underscores the importance of thorough investigation and caution in responding to emergency calls. While it is reassuring that no fire occurred on this occasion, the incident serves as a reminder of the critical role played by emergency response teams in maintaining public safety and readiness to tackle unforeseen challenges effectively.