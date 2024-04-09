Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Thanks PM Modi For 'Electrifying Roadshow' In Chennai

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu unit BJP President K. Annamalai on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding an "electrifying roadshow" here, saying the event boosted the spirit of the people in the city.

Taking to X, the BJP candidate from Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat said: "We thank PM Modi for the electrifying roadshow in Chennai today, raising the spirit of the people of Chennai. We also thank the people of Chennai for the rousing reception given to our beloved PM, welcoming him with warmth.

"The exhilarating roadshow exemplifies the bond of love shared between PM Modi and the people of Tamil Nadu, who are all set for the much-awaited political change in the state," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will take part in programmes at Vellore, and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

PM Modi will also visit Pollachi and attend a programme there.

PM Modi, who is on a whirlwind campaign trail, on Tuesday held a 2.5 km roadshow here that got a rousing reception with thousands of people lining up on both sides of the road, raising slogans in support of the BJP, and PM Modi, while showering flower petals on his convoy.

PM Modi, during the roadshow, was accompanied by K. Annamalai; party's Chennai South candidate, Tamilisai Soundararajan; Chennai North candidate, R.C. Paul Kanagaraj and Chennai Central nominee, Vinoj P. Selvam.