Congress Can’T Come To Power In Next 40 Years, Says Goa CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 9 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that it will be difficult for the Congress to form a government in the country for the next 40 years.

Addressing an election rally in North Goa where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Shripad Naik, CM Sawant said the Congress has no money as their accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax Department, which served the party a notice to remit Rs 1,700 crore.

“The Congress can't come to power for at least the next 40 years. You can keep this in writing. They have received a notice from the Income Tax Department of Rs 1,700 crore... They have to close their shop,” Sawant claimed.

“There is a reason why we say 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar'... There is a Modi wave across the country. The Congress has pulled their shutter down. Its accounts have been frozen,” Sawant said.

“I don't want to go into the details, but the Congress should tell what it has done for Goa during its double-engine government in the state from 2004 to 2014. We spent Rs 35,000 crore on infrastructure. I can give you a list of the developmental works done by us,” Sawant said.

Sawant also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating infrastructure in the country and also for helping Goa move ahead.