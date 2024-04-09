Delhi HC Seeks Response From Ministry Of Sports In WFI Suspension Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs on a plea by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging its suspension.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the Central government, granting four weeks to file a response.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on May 28.

The WFI was suspended by the Central government on December 24, 2023, following the election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of its former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as its President.

The suspension led to the dissolution of the Ad Hoc committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for the WFI, argued that the suspension violated principles of natural justice and the National Sports Code of India, 2011. He contended that the government failed to issue a show cause notice before suspending the WFI, as mandated by the National Sports Code.

The plea stated that the WFI had conducted elections on December 21, 2023, with observers from various sports bodies present. "Despite this, the Sports Ministry suspended the WFI on frivolous grounds, allegedly without proper notice or opportunity to be heard."

Moreover, the WFI maintained that it had addressed all concerns raised by the Ministry during the General Council meeting on December 21, 2023, and had subsequently replied to it on December 26, 2023, but received no response. The WFI's petition contends that the Ministry's actions not only violated principles of natural justice but also disregarded the WFI's compliance with its obligations.