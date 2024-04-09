CJI Chandrachud Bats For Junior Lawyers' Comfort During Court Proceeding

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday exhibited a compassionate gesture by addressing the discomfort faced by the junior lawyers during court proceedings.
Observing the young lawyers diligently working with laptops in their hands, the CJI intervened during a court proceeding to ensure their comfort.
He instructed the court master to arrange for stools to provide seats to the junior lawyers.
After the lunch break, the courtroom witnessed a transformation as a row of stools was arranged, creating a more accommodating environment for the junior lawyers.
Chandrachud personally oversaw the seating arrangements and even sat on the stools to ensure their suitability.
The gesture by the CJI received praise from various quarters, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who lauded Chandrachud's generosity and consideration towards the junior lawyers.
