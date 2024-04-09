New York, USA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutic, Theranexus, XWPharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical

The excessive daytime sleepiness market is expected to grow due to factors like an increase in the patient population due to a rise in the prevalence of underlying medical conditions, expected entry of emerging therapies in the coming years.

DelveInsight's Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, excessive daytime sleepiness emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted excessive daytime sleepiness market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for excessive daytime sleepiness reached USD 5 billion in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of excessive daytime sleepiness in the 7MM was reported as 6.8 million in 2021.

Prominent companies working in the domain of excessive daytime sleepiness, including Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutic, Theranexus, Suven Life Sciences, NLS Pharma Ltd, XWPharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for excessive daytime sleepiness. These novel excessive daytime sleepiness therapies are anticipated to enter the excessive daytime sleepiness market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for excessive daytime sleepiness treatment include FT218 (Sodium Oxybate), AXS-12 (Reboxetine), THN102 (Flecainide and Modafinil), Samelisant (SUVN-G3031), Quilience (Mazindol Extended-release/NLS-2), XW10172, TAK-994 , and others.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Overview

Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is characterized by a challenge in remaining awake and attentive during the primary waking periods of the day, resulting in unintentional or untimely sleep. EDS is frequently linked to various health conditions such as metabolic, cardiovascular, neurological, and psychiatric diseases, as well as lifestyle choices indicative of insufficient or poor-quality sleep. This can lead to disability and an elevated risk of mortality. Identifying EDS in children may be more challenging, as its manifestations can differ from those in adults. Older children might resume taking naps, while younger ones may extend their daytime or nighttime sleep. If an individual consistently experiences drowsiness throughout the day, leading to untimely and inconvenient episodes of falling asleep, negatively impacting productivity, it is advisable to seek advice from a healthcare professional. The diagnosis of EDS involves utilizing questionnaires, identifying any underlying medical conditions, and employing diagnostic tests such as the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT), and Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT).





Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology Segmentation

The excessive daytime sleepiness epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current excessive daytime sleepiness patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The excessive daytime sleepiness market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EDS Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EDS in Different Disorder

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Treatment Market

Excessive daytime sleepiness is commonly addressed through the administration of central nervous system stimulants resembling amphetamines, such as methylphenidate or modafinil , along with its R-enantiomer, armodafinil . These compounds, which promote wakefulness, are distinct from traditional amphetamines. Recently, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has advocated for sodium oxybate , a brief-acting sedative with unknown mechanisms, as the primary treatment for EDS and cataplexy. The prevalent amphetamine-like substances include methylphenidate, methamphetamine, D-amphetamine (all categorized as schedule II compounds), and mazindol (classified as a schedule IV compound). The utilization of stimulants in narcolepsy has often been addressed through practice standards outlined by the AASM.

Usually, a person is initiated on a modest dosage and gradually escalated to achieve desired outcomes. Initial trials often involve less potent stimulants like modafinil or armodafinil. If necessary, more potent amphetamine-like stimulants such as methylphenidate, D-amphetamine, and methamphetamine may be introduced. In individuals with narcolepsy, stimulant compounds are typically well received.

In the 7MM, only a limited number of drugs have received approval for treating EDS. These include Provigil/Modiodal (modafinil), Nuvigil (armodafinil), Sunosi (solriamfetol), Wakix (Pitolisant), Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), and Xyrem (sodium oxybate). Generic versions of Provigil/Modiodal (modafinil) and Nuvigil (armodafinil) are currently available in the US excessive daytime sleepiness treatment market.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Emerging Drugs and Companies

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of novel therapies for EDS with a considerable amount of success over the years. Key players, such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals (FT218), Axsome Therapeutics (AXS-12) , and others, are developing therapies for the treatment of EDS.

Avadel's FT218 is a new form of sodium oxybate under investigation. It utilizes a unique micropump technology to deliver an extended-release oral suspension, designed to be taken once at night. This formulation aims to address excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in individuals with narcolepsy. Sodium oxybate is already approved for treating EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy patients.

AXS-12 (reboxetine) is a potent and highly specific inhibitor of norepinephrine reuptake currently being researched for narcolepsy therapy. It regulates noradrenaline function to improve alertness, muscle tone, and cognitive functions. Reboxetine has a well-documented safety profile across Europe and more than 40 countries where it's authorized for treating depression.

Some of the other therapies in the EDS pipeline include



THN102 (Flecainide and Modafinil): Theranexus

Samelisant (SUVN-G3031): Suven Life Sciences

Quilience (Mazindol Extended-release/NLS-2): NLS Pharma Ltd

XW10172: XWPharma TAK-994: Takeda Pharmaceutical

As these therapies progress through clinical trials and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to capture significant market share, challenging established medications and driving innovation in sleep medicine. Moreover, with growing awareness and acceptance of sleep disorders as legitimate medical conditions, the demand for effective treatments is likely to soar, further fueling the expansion of this evolving market landscape.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Dynamics

The excessive daytime sleepiness market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The growing occurrence of related conditions like Parkinson's disease, OSA, narcolepsy, etc., could lead to a rise in the number of individuals with EDS. The approval of Ozawade (pitolisant) in Europe and the acceptance of the IND application in the US for idiopathic hypersomnia are anticipated to bolster the EDS market. A notable challenge is the insufficient focus on research and development for innovative mechanisms of action. The majority of approved therapies are designed for daily use , emphasizing the existing gap in the excessive daytime sleepiness market for medications with prolonged effectiveness.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the excessive daytime sleepiness market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the excessive daytime sleepiness market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the excessive daytime sleepiness market. Limited awareness of certain related diseases, such as bipolar disorder, remains unaddressed, potentially hindering excessive daytime sleepiness market growth. In addition, the excessive daytime sleepiness market is anticipated to see the introduction of generic versions of Sunosi in 2026.

Moreover, excessive daytime sleepiness treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the excessive daytime sleepiness market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the excessive daytime sleepiness market growth.