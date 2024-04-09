New York, USA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market is Anticipated to Showcase Immense Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Idorsia, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics, CinCor Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma

DelveInsight analysts project a favorable treatment-resistant hypertension market expansion, primarily driven by a rise in prevalence and the expected introduction of new therapies throughout the forecast period spanning from 2019 to 2032.

DelveInsight's Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, treatment-resistant hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted treatment-resistant hypertension market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for treatment-resistant hypertension reached USD 13.4 billion in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall prevalent cases of treatment-resistant hypertension in the US were reported as ~10 million in 2021.

Prominent companies working in the domain of treatment-resistant hypertension, including Idorsia Ltd, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics SA, CinCor Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma, KBP Biosciences , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for treatment-resistant hypertension. These novel treatment-resistant hypertension therapies are anticipated to enter the treatment-resistant hypertension market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for treatment-resistant hypertension treatment include Aprocitentan, Firibastat (QGC001), CIN-107, IONIS-AGT-LRx, Veltassa (Patiromer), KBP-5074 , and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the treatment-resistant hypertension market share @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Report

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Overview

Hypertension is a medical condition characterized by persistently elevated blood pressure within the blood vessels. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 worldwide suffer from HTN. This condition significantly amplifies the risks of various diseases, including those affecting the heart, brain, kidneys, and other organs. Resistant hypertension (RHTN) is described as uncontrolled blood pressure that persists despite the utilization of three or more antihypertensive medications from different classes. These typically include a thiazide-like diuretic, a long-acting calcium channel blocker, and a renin–angiotensin system blocker, such as an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor or an ARB (angiotensin receptor blocker), administered at maximum or maximally tolerated doses. The estimated prevalence of RHTN among treated HTN patients is approximately 10–13%. Factors associated with RHTN include older age, black race, left ventricular hypertrophy, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and diabetes, with a higher incidence in females compared to males.





Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

The treatment-resistant hypertension epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current treatment-resistant hypertension patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The treatment-resistant hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

Age-specific Cases of Treatment-resistant Hypertension Gender-specific Cases of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

Download the report to understand which factors are driving treatment-resistant hypertension epidemiology trends @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Epidemiological Insights

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Treatment Market

The primary approaches utilized to address treatment-resistant hypertension involve discontinuing medications that may interfere, employing diuretic treatment, utilizing mineralocorticoids, adopting combination therapies, and considering spironolactone as the fourth-line agent for TRHTN management. Additionally, non-pharmacological interventions, such as lifestyle modifications (weight loss, regular exercise, adherence to a high-fiber, low-fat, low-salt diet), and moderation of alcohol consumption, should be recommended as appropriate. It is advisable to withdraw or adjust potentially interfering medications within clinically acceptable limits. Moreover, if obstructive sleep apnea is present, appropriate treatment measures should be implemented.

Avoid or discontinue medications, especially NSAIDs , that might disrupt blood pressure regulation in patients with resistant hypertension. Although it can be challenging in practice, strive to use the minimum effective dosage and consider gradual reduction when feasible. Close monitoring of blood pressure is crucial when starting treatment with such agents, and be prepared to make adjustments to the antihypertensive regimen as needed.

Individuals experiencing treatment-resistant hypertension often exhibit improper volume expansion, which adds to the challenge of managing their condition. The inclusion of a diuretic becomes crucial to optimize blood pressure control in such cases. For the majority of patients, the optimal choice is a long-acting thiazide diuretic. In a study where hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg and chlorthalidone 25 mg were compared in a blinded manner, the latter demonstrated superior 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure reduction, particularly during overnight hours.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for treatment-resistant hypertension @ Drugs for Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Treatment

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Emerging Drugs and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include firibastat (Quantum Genomics), aprocitentan (Idorsia Pharmaceuticals), CIN-107 (CinCor Pharma), IONIS-AGT-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), patiromer (Vifor Pharma) , among others.

Firibastat , originally known as QGC001 , is a prodrug designed to deliver EC33 in the brain. EC33 acts as a specialized inhibitor of aminopeptidase A, thereby halting the production of Angiotensin III in the brain. This unique mechanism of action makes firibastat a promising option for treating hypertension. It targets a specific hormonal profile found in hypertensive patients, particularly those with low renin and high vasopressin levels, known as the Low Renin High Vasopressin (LRHV) profile.

CIN-107 , a meticulously targeted inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is under development to address significant medical gaps, such as resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Its mechanism involves the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), responsible for regulating the body's fluid and electrolyte equilibrium.

As these therapies continue to undergo rigorous clinical evaluation and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to expand the treatment options available to patients, potentially transforming the management of TRH and improving patient outcomes. Moreover, the introduction of these therapies is likely to stimulate competition and innovation within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, leading to a dynamic and evolving market landscape characterized by increased diversity and efficacy in hypertension management strategies.

To know more about treatment-resistant hypertension clinical trials, visit @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Treatment Drugs

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics

The treatment-resistant hypertension market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The anticipated launch of pioneering drugs with novel MoA , such as aprocitentan and CIN-107 , is poised to stimulate the growth of the resistant hypertension market. The robust drug pipeline featuring MoAs distinct from the Standard of Care (SoC) , exemplified by firibastat (BAPAI molecule), holds the promise of providing alternative therapeutic avenues for RHTN patients who may be intolerant or contraindicated to spironolactone. Despite spironolactone being the preferred add-on treatment based on the PATHWAY-2 study , there is a pressing, unmet need for alternative treatment options offering improved side-effect profiles, innovative MoAs, ease of administration, and other essential attributes.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of treatment-resistant hypertension, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the treatment-resistant hypertension market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the treatment-resistant hypertension market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the treatment-resistant hypertension market. The high incidence of resistant hypertension in the elderly population complicates the diagnosis and treatment compliance of anti-hypertensives. Additionally, the elevated occurrence of adverse events such as cardiovascular events, stroke, and hyperkalemia contributes to high mortality in high-risk RHTN patients. In the mature hypertension market, physician inertia, characterized by a hesitation to prescribe new medications, is likely to impact the uptake of emerging drugs . Furthermore, the limited availability of real-time data on the epidemiology of the RHTN-specific population adds to the challenges in managing this condition.

Moreover, treatment-resistant hypertension treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the treatment-resistant hypertension market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the treatment-resistant hypertension market growth.