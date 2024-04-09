Roth IAMS Awarded Contract For Facility Assessment Services By Ontario Ministry Of Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roth IAMS is proud to announce that it has been selected as the new vendor for the Ontario Ministry of Health's Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA), Application Support, Training and Data Transition Program. Under this contract, Roth IAMS will conduct Facility Condition Assessments for every public hospital in the province, as well as numerous community health providers, over the next four years, with an option to extend up to eight years. The portfolio totals over 90 Million square feet of operating healthcare facilities located throughout Ontario.



Scott Coe, Acting Director, on behalf of the Ministry of Health stated,“Roth IAMS has extensive facility condition assessment experience, both in Ontario and other jurisdictions and brings with them a team of highly qualified staff. The ministry is confident that the new vendor will be an excellent addition to the improvement of our FCAP program and we are looking forward to working with them.”

As part of this contract, existing inspection data will be migrated and stored in the SLAM CAP Capital Asset Management System (CAMS), ensuring efficient access and management of this crucial information. Roth IAMS will also leverage SLAM CAP's features to efficiently gather consistent and defensible FCA data across the portfolio.

The Ministry of Health joins the Ontario Colleges and University sectors in collaborating with Roth IAMS and using SLAM CAP software to manage their Deferred Capital Renewal and Maintenance Backlog.

“We are excited to partner with the Ministry of Health on this essential initiative,” said Roth IAMS President and CEO, Bill Roth.“Our team is dedicated to ensuring the success of this program and providing valuable insights to support the maintenance and improvement of healthcare facilities across Ontario.”

Roth IAMS is currently collaborating with the Ministry to finalize transition processes and aims to commence operations promptly. Pilot assessments will be undertaken in partnership with several hospital sites in the near future to establish a standardized approach that meets the needs of both hospitals and the Ministry.

The Ministry and Roth IAMS are committed to ensuring that all assessments expected in 2024 will be completed before year-end.“We understand the importance of timely assessments and are working diligently to minimize any disruptions during this period,” added Bill.

Roth IAMS will continue to work closely with the Ministry to provide further details on what hospitals can expect for 2024, including inspection dates, as the project progresses.

About Roth IAMS:

Roth IAMS is a consulting firm focused on facility and infrastructure asset management with offices, employees and projects across Canada and the United States. We collaborate with clients to provide them with strategies, data, tools, and processes that remove the stress from the annual capital planning and budgeting process.

