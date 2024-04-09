Cong MP Pramod Tiwari Hits Back At BJP Over Muslim League Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mirzapur (UP), April 9 (IANS) Congress MP Pramod Tiwari reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Congress manifesto read more like the manifesto of the Muslim League.

Talking to reporters in Mirzapur on Tuesday, Tiwari said, "Modi ji ka Muslim League se paidaishi rishta hota to tumlog unhe apna Abba maan kar salam kar rahe hote."

He said that everyone knows how the BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee formed his governments in Bengal, Sindh, in the 1940s in coalition with the Muslim League.

“Modi-Shah's ideological ancestors opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for Quit India in 1942,” he added.

Pramod Tiwari further said that when they (BJP) begin to lose elections, they start remembering Hindus and Muslims but they should also remember history.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Pilibhit, said that the Congress was pursuing the policy of appeasement and the party's manifesto read like the manifesto of the Muslim League.