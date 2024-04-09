COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting On Thursday 16 May 2024 At 02.00Pm

Paris, 9 April 2024 – 17.45

COFACE SA's shareholders are hereby informed that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday, 16th May 2024 at at the Group's headquarters and registered office:

1 Place Costes et Bellonte

92270 Bois-Colombes - France

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) No.43 on 8 April 2024 (announcement No. 2400705).

Shareholders may attend the meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, under the conditions described in the notice of meeting.

We advise the shareholders to:



To vote on the resolutions by post or online, using either the postal voting form or the Votaccess platform. They can also appoint the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting to represent them. To submit written questions by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt at: COFACE SA, for the attention of the Investors Relations department, 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France or electronically to the following address: ... (including evidence of their shareholding) on the 10th of May 2024, at the latest. To be taken into account, these questions must be accompanied by a book-entry certificate justifying the share ownership.

All documents that must be disclosed for this meeting will be available to the shareholders, within the legal deadlines, on COFACE SA institutional website ( ) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly".

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 6394 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024

(subject to change)

Q1-2024 results: 6 May 2024 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2023: 16 May 2024

H1-2024 results: 5 August 2024 (after market close)

9M-2024 results: 5 November 2024 (after market close)

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2023 and our href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="2023 Universal Registration Document">2023 Universal Registration Documen (see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).