Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From March 28Th To April 5Th, 2024


4/9/2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on 13 April 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from March 28 th to April 5 th , 2024

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 24 february 2023

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days 		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*) 		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 		4
Amounts
(in €) 		5
Purpose of redemption 		6
Market

28/03/24
NONE
-
-
-
-

02/04/24
NONE
-
-
-
-

03/04/24
247 585
117.261781
29 032 258.06
Cancellation
OTC

04/04/24
NONE
-
-
-
-

05/04/24
NONE
-
-
-
-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
247 585
117.261781
29 032 258.06
Cancellation
OTC

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 28mars24 au 04avril24 vGB

