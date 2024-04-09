(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Nanterre, 9 April 2024

VINCI's Shareholders' General Meeting of 9 April 2024



All resolutions passed

Renewal of Mr Benoit Bazin's term of office as director Dividend with respect to 2023: €4.50 per share, with a final dividend of €3.45 payable in cash on 25 April 2024



VINCI's combined shareholders' general meeting took place today at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, and was chaired by Xavier Huillard, the Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With shareholders owning 70.64% of the Company's shares present or represented, all proposed draft resolutions were passed, including those relating to:



the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023;

the distribution of a dividend of €4.50 per share with respect to 2023. Since an interim dividend of €1.05 per share was paid in November 2023, a final dividend of €3.45 per share will be paid on 25 April 2024. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be 23 April 2024; the renewal of the term of office as director for a period of four years of Mr Benoit Bazin, Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain.



The meeting was also an opportunity to provide an update on the Group's environmental transition plan.

Voting results and the video of the general meeting will soon be available on the Group's website ( ).

