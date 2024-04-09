Global Large And Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market Report 2023-2030: Biopharmaceuticals And Single-Use Technologies Driving Industry Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The large and small-scale bioprocessing market is witnessing an unprecedented growth trajectory, attributed largely to the robust expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for biosimilars, generic biologics, and personalized medicines. As projected in this analysis report, the global market size is anticipated to reach a value of $159.6 billion by 2030, ascending with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% over the forecast period.

With a significant uptake in technological advancements, bioprocessing technologies are evolving rapidly. Investment in state-of-the-art equipment, automation, and process control systems is on the rise as companies aim to achieve operational efficiencies in manufacturing processes.

Report Highlights Robust Growth Factors and Market Dynamics



The growing reliance on single-use bioprocessing technologies, which offer cost efficiencies and lowered contamination risks, is propelling the market forward.

Outsourcing remains a preferred mode for many organizations, aiding in reduced capital expenditure and providing access to specialist expertise, particularly in CMOs. North America dominates the regional market scenario, hosting a significant number of large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing units and cutting-edge research facilities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Indicates Surge in Vaccine Demand

In light of the global health crisis, there has been an increased requirement for COVID-19 vaccines, thus necessitating scaling up large-scale bioprocessing facilities. This scenario has escalated demand for requisite bioprocessing technologies and expertise in vaccine production. The pandemic also resulted in escalated funding for research into small-scale bioprocessing, aiding the development of diagnostics and therapeutic solutions.

Market Challenges Highlighted

The report brings attention to the stringent regulatory compliance challenges faced by market players. This aspect proves to be a significant hurdle, particularly for smaller labs and startups, which often grapple with establishing and adhering to quality systems and regulatory standards amid scaling operations.

Industry Scale Outlook and Advancements

The industrial scale segment maintains a stronghold on the market, with a notable share in revenue generation, owed to high capacity production demands for biopharmaceuticals like monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. Parallel to this, ongoing enhancements in bioprocessing technologies are revolutionizing the industry, presenting opportunities like single-use systems, continuous bioprocessing, and automated high-throughput screening.

Strategic Movements Within the Market Landscape

Noteworthy strategic expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions have marked the industry. Companies have embarked on geographical expansions to cater to increasing demand, with recent facility inaugurals in strategic locations enhancing capabilities in cell culture media, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and bioprocessing technology offerings.

